Marco Warren, Bermudian Footballer, identified as hit & run crash victim

The victim of last Sunday’s horrific hit-and-run tragedy has been named as national player Marco Warren by the Bermuda Police Service (BPS).

Today, Roads Policing Unit Inspector Kenten Trott identified Warren as the victim and urged for the motorist to come forward.

“We are appealing to the driver and occupants of the involved vehicle to do the right thing.” “You didn’t do the right thing the first time, but you can still help ease Marco’s family’s pain,” Trott said.

“How would you feel if your loved one died in this way?”

“Someone knows something,” he continued. Someone is aware that their child, family member, acquaintance, or cousin arrived home with automobile damage on Sunday morning.”

Trott also urged mechanics and repair shop operators to report any odd damage to automobiles that arrived at their establishments.

Trott stated that investigators are reviewing CCTV evidence but that they still require extra assistance.

Warren, 29, was strolling along the intersection of Trinity Church Road and North Shore Road between 2 and 3:15 a.m. when he was hit.

The three-time Bermuda Football Association (BFA) most valuable player award winner was discovered unconscious on the road and was rushed to the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, where he died while being treated.

His death brought Bermuda’s 2023 road fatality total to five.

Warren, who was named BFA MVP for the second time in a row last month for his exploits with the PHC Zebras, just became a father.

“Mr Warren would no doubt have planned for a bright and successful future with his young son, just as his own father did with him,” Trott said.

However, he stated that it was “now a dream unfulfilled.”