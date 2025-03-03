De Freitas says he never got $4.7million from govt

Marcus De Freitas

On or about January 8, 2025, in the House of Parliament, the Prime Minister stated that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines paid my Company – De Freitas Investment Holdings Limited (Marcus De Freitas)- 4.7 million dollars for three properties located Murray Road, Kingstown vested in the Company, which was acquired by the Government under the Land Acquisition Act.

Since this claim was widely reported in the media, I, Marcus De Freitas, managing director of the company, is duty bound to refute the Prime Minister’s statement not only for myself but on behalf of all those persons who supported me over the years and the public at large.