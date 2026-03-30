Marine caution advised amidst generally fair weather

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services released its 72-hour weather outlook at noon on March 30th, 2026, forecasting relatively fair conditions alongside a significant advisory for marine users and beachgoers.

According to Meteorological Forecaster Gregory Cato, a weak ridge pattern is currently dominating the islands’ weather, which is the primary driver of the fair conditions. However, the presence of an upper-level jet is providing occasional support for scattered, moderate showers. Residents can expect these episodes of light to moderate showers to interrupt the otherwise fair weather throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winds are anticipated to remain gentle to moderate, blowing from the northeast at speeds of approximately 10 to 25 km/h. A shift to east-north-easterly trade winds is expected to occur on Wednesday. Additionally, the meteorological office provided good news regarding air quality, noting that no significant Saharan dust haze intrusion is expected during this forecast period.

Despite the lack of terrestrial weather warnings, officials are urging strict caution for mariners and coastal residents. A Marine Advisory will be in effect for Tuesday, March 31st, and Wednesday, April 1st, due to long-period swells. These swells are expected to cause dangerous rip currents and breaking wave action near the shorelines.

Overall sea conditions will be slight to moderate in open waters, with swells peaking near 1.0 meter (3 feet) on western coasts and up to 1.5 meters (5 feet) on eastern coasts. Sea conditions are expected to improve on Thursday, lifting the marine advisory.

Day-by-Day Forecast Breakdown:

Tuesday, March 31st: Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with scattered showers. A marine advisory is in effect due to breaking wave action and rip currents.

Wednesday, April 1st: Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with isolated showers. The marine advisory for breaking waves and rip currents remains in effect.

Thursday, April 2nd: Occasionally cloudy with scattered showers. Sea conditions will improve, and no marine advisories or warnings will be in effect.

The Meteorological Services confirmed that there are currently no general weather advisories or warnings in effect for the islands outside of the marine conditions.