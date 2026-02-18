Market access, pest control top agenda in Canada-SVG agricultural talks

On February 12 , Head of Cooperation for the Eastern Caribbean, Canadian High Commission, Abebech Assefa, made a courtesy call to the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, Hon. Israel Bruce, at the Ministry’s headquarters.

Discussions were held on addressing critical issues affecting the agricultural sector. These discussions included market and marketing opportunities for local farmers in Canada, the provision of technical assistance for capacity building and strategies to combat the Giant African Snail, which currently poses a threat to the agricultural sector.

These discussions also zeroed in on opportunities for value addition, expansion of the Farm Workers Exchange Programme, consultancy assistance to address praedial larceny and the importance of improving access to agricultural lands through the construction of feeder roads.