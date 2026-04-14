Marlins Medals Haul: 17 Golds in Saint Lucia Swim Meet

The Blue Marlins Swim Club participated in the 26th Rodney Heights Aquatic Centre’s (RHAC) Invitational Swim Meet from 9th – 12th April 2026 in Saint Lucia. A twelve member team gave their all in the pool as ambassadors to the Club and country.

The team members were:

In the 8 and under age group- Rui Gordon, Jayce Thomas and Raya Adams.

Xyon Sealey-Nicholls and Saige Jobe were the representatives for the 9-10 age-group.

Forming the 11-12 category’s contingent were Zoey May, Skylar Byron, Taj Henry and Saj Caesar.

Belle Adams was the sole 13-14 age group representative.

Tayeah St. Hilaire swam in the 15-17 age category and Jod Baker was the 18 and over swimmer.

The Blue Marlins swimmers were a force to reckon with, because although the group was small, they were able to finish in 5th place with over 30 teams competing. The team was only able to participate in one relay session (the event that yields double points) due to its small size, but the quality performance of the swimmers was evident in the results obtained.

The team was able to capture 2 first place high points age-group titles with Belle copping the girls 13-14 age group trophy, and St. Hilaire receiving the girls 15-17 title. St. Hilaire also broke the girls 15-17 RHAC 50m backstroke in a time of 33.22 seconds.

Baker finished in second place overall for the boys 18 and over.

Byron and Thomas took to the podium for the 3rd place individual trophy for the girls 11-12 and boys 8 and under age-groups respectively.

The team amassed a total of 40 medals- 17 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze.

Thomas, May, Byron, St. Hilaire, Baker and the two Adams sisters qualified for the sprint challenge, but the swimmers unfortunately had to forfeit due to time constraints concerning their departing flight. There’s no doubt that the swimmers would have performed commendably in that arena.

A swimmer’s progress is measured by whether he/she can decrease the time to swim a stroke at a certain distance. The Blue Marlins swimmers showed their prowess and progress, with all swimmers making personal best times.

Head Coach Tamarah St. Hilaire congratulated the swimmers on their incredible performance in the RHAC Invitational and thanked parents for their continued support.