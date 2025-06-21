“WE HAVE TO PUT SAFETY FIRST” – MINISTER CAESAR

The Maroon Hill Road will remain closed until further notice.

It was reported that due to recent heavy rains, there was severe landslide resulting in heavy rockfall, heavy silt and boulders along the road. Further land slippage occurred on Friday morning as well.

Speaking to the API , Area Representative for South Central Windward, Hon. Saboto Caesar says the safety of the traveling public is priority and urged Motorists and Pedestrians to use the Windward Highway or the Lula Road in the interim.

“Persons who are traveling to Kingstown from this constituency, who would usually use those Road, we are kindly asking you to use the bypass road in Lula. Over the past two weeks, we have done about 75 per cent of the rehabilitative work that was needed there,” Minister Caesar said.

The Minister added that work is being ramped up to have the Lula Road completed soonest. Meanwhile Engineer on the project Cecil Harris says the slopes on certain sections of the road have proven to be more unstable than anticipated.

“We knew that there would be some slides, but we estimated that they would be minor and that the contractor would be able to carry out his construction, ” Harris said.

Harris said based on this setback, there will be adjustments to the designs on that section of the road. In the meantime, Harris said work would continue on the Lula Road and the Lula-Cotton ground route would be the by-pass route for the traveling public.