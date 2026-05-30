Marshall says ‘questions growing louder than answers’

The first six months of any administration are often marked by a mixture of optimism, adjustment and public patience. Citizens understand that governments need time to settle in, review the country’s finances and begin implementing their agenda. However, six months after securing an overwhelming 14-1 electoral mandate, the New Democratic Party government is finding itself increasingly confronted by a difficult reality: expectations are beginning to outpace accomplishments. The scale of the NDP’s victory in November 2025 created enormous anticipation among Vincentians. Supporters expected rapid change, decisive leadership and the fulfillment of campaign promises that were repeatedly highlighted during the election campaign. The message was clear: a new administration would bring a new direction. Yet six months later, many citizens are asking a simple question: where are the results?

The government’s defenders argue that it inherited serious financial challenges, including a large national debt and fiscal constraints that limited its ability to move quickly. That may very well be true. Every incoming administration faces obstacles. However, voters are often less interested in explanations than they are in outcomes. Political victories create expectations, and governments are ultimately judged by their ability to deliver. One of the recurring criticisms has been the perception that several major campaign promises remain unfulfilled. Discussions about reducing VAT, lowering electricity costs and providing financial relief to citizens have yet to translate into the tangible changes many expected. While six months is not a long period in the life of a government, it is long enough for citizens to begin measuring promises against performance.

Equally concerning is the growing debate about transparency and accountability. Democratic governance depends on public scrutiny. Citizens expect their leaders to engage openly with the media, answer difficult questions and provide regular updates on government decisions. Recent concerns regarding cancelled press conferences and limited opportunities for journalists to question the Prime Minister have therefore generated unease among some observers. Whether fair or not, perceptions matter in politics. A government that appears reluctant to face media questioning risks creating the impression that it is avoiding accountability. In a democracy, openness should not be viewed as a burden but as a responsibility.

Another issue that has generated unnecessary political division is the government’s continued criticism of the previous administration’s efforts to secure foreign assistance. Seeking aid, grants, scholarships and development support from international partners is not unique to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. It is a common practice throughout the Caribbean and the wider developing world. Political parties may disagree on policy priorities, but securing external assistance to advance national development should not be portrayed as weakness. If foreign partnerships can improve infrastructure, support education, strengthen healthcare or create economic opportunities, then governments of any political persuasion should pursue them vigorously.

The challenge for the NDP is that governing is fundamentally different from campaigning. Campaign rhetoric may energize supporters, but governance requires practical solutions, measurable achievements and a willingness to engage critics. The overwhelming electoral mandate the government received gives it significant authority, but it also carries significant responsibility.Six months is not enough time to fully judge an administration. It is, however, enough time to identify trends. The trend emerging so far is one of rising public impatience, increasing scrutiny and growing demands for results.

The government still has ample time to change the narrative. It can do so by focusing less on the past and more on the future, by engaging openly with the public and media, and by demonstrating tangible progress on the issues that matter most to ordinary Vincentians. Elections are won on promises. Governments earn lasting public confidence through performance. The next six months may prove far more important than the first.