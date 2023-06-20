Martin A. James appointed new CEO of ECCO Inc.

The Eastern Caribbean Collective Organisation for Music Rights (ECCO) Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Alson James as the new CEO effective May 8th, 2023.

Mr. James is a highly experienced and innovative transformational leader in the creative industries and brings with him over three decades of leadership experience.

Mr. James served on ECCO’s Board of Directors for several years, holding the position of Chairman from 2018 to 2019. During his tenure, he played a critical role in shaping the copyright landscape of the music industries in the OECS. Because of his extensive knowledge and experience in intellectual property administration, he is an ideal fit for the CEO position at ECCO.

Mr. James is committed to preserving ECCO’s legacy of professionalism, quality representation, and innovation. He believes that a blend of traditional and cutting-edge techniques can accomplish the company’s goals in today’s modern society. According to James, he is committed to bolstering ECCO’s position on the global Collective Management market, expanding its portfolio, and enhancing its digital capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its members and stakeholders.

Legislative reform and harmonization of all policies across all ECCO’S territories, educating and re-educating of all parties/stakeholders and increased Licencing, Revenue Collection and Distribution are on top of his agenda to be tackled expeditiously.

“I am excited to join the ECCO team as the new CEO,” Martin said. “I am committed to building on the company’s success and taking it to even greater heights. I look forward to working with the team to achieve our goals and enhance the value we bring to our members and stakeholders.”

Martin’s strong work ethic, integrity, and dedication to excellence make him a great fit for the position at ECCO. His customer-focused approach and strategic foresight have propelled organizations he has served to greater levels of success and he is well-prepared to lead the company and to strengthen its position as a leading Collective Management Organization in the industry.