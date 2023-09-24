Martinique: Dengue fever spike – children increasingly being affected

Dengue fever occurrences in neighboring Martinique continue to rise, with health officials reporting 830 sickness diagnoses between September 11 and 17.

There were 705 cases the prior week.

According to local news sources, the mosquito-borne sickness has been diagnosed in 6,500 patients on the neighboring French-speaking island.

Worryingly, an estimated 60% of hospitalizations have included youngsters, according to Martinique 1 Ere.

Given the dengue crisis in Martinique and other Caribbean countries, Saint Lucia has increased its disease surveillance.

The Health Ministry emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in preventing and controlling Dengue in schools last week.

Dengue fever, chikungunya, and Zika are all spread by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito.

The Ministry also underlined the presence of mosquito breeding grounds on school grounds.

In this context, a Ministry announcement stated that, given the sensitivity of school settings, it was critical to limit the risk of dengue transmission by preventing the spawning of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito on school grounds.