Martinique’s Mount Pelée & Northern Pitons’ gain UNESCO World Heritage Status

The Organisation of Caribbean States, OECS, congratulates Martinique on Montagne Pelée and Northern Pitons’ designation as a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The designation is based on the representation of volcanic elements, materials, and processes, as well as the presence of globally threatened species.

The Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, also seeks to identify, protect, and preserve cultural and natural heritage around the world.

Currently, there are 1,184 World Heritage sites in 166 countries across the globe, with three situated in the Caribbean Region – the Pitons Management Area in Saint Lucia, Morne Trois Pitons National Park in Dominica and the newest addition,

The OECS Director General has long advocated for Montagne Pelée’s inclusion in the World Heritage List. Upon receiving the news, he stated:

“The OECS is extremely pleased with Montagne Pelée and Northern Pitons’ inscription to the World Heritage List. OECS Member States have a rich, diverse, and unique history that reverberates through our mountains and valleys, and therefore, are happy that Montagne Pelée and the Northern Pitons have joined the Pitons in Saint Lucia and Dominica’s Morne Trois Pitons National Park inscription under the natural category, along with the other sites around the world to share our stories.” ​

Two other sites in the OECS are inscribed under the cultural category – Antigua and Barbuda’s Naval Dockyard and Related Archaeological Sites and Saint Kitts and Nevis’ Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park.

Source : OECS