Masicka signs deal with Def Jam Records

Masicka, a dancehall DJ, has signed a deal with the record label Def Jam, which is based in New York.

Tuesday, the news was shared on social media sites.

Def Jam said, “Welcome to the Def Jam family, @masickamusic #DefSyde.”

Masicka, whose real name is Javaun Fearon, put out a song called “Pieces” with Jashii as his first release under the new deal.

“Pieces is a victory song. It’s a way to show how proud you are of what you’ve worked hard for and to encourage other people to keep going. “You will win,” he told them.

“The song talks about overcoming problems and problems along the way as we go through this thing we call life. You’ll be stronger because of the hard things you’ve been through. You become a warrior because of them. “The warrior is what it takes to win,” Masicka said.

In a press release, Def Jam Recordings’ chairman and CEO, Tunji Balogun, praised Masicka’s signing.

“Def Jam has always been a home for great artists from all over the black music spectrum, and Masicka is a great example of that,” Balogun said.

“Masicka is a part of the new wave of Jamaican dancehall and reggae. His versatility and unique sound could affect markets all over the world. It seems like the start of something amazing. We’re happy to have him as part of the Def Jam family,” he said.

Masicka will join artists like Buju Banton and DJ Khaled on Def Jam’s roster. DJ Khaled’s new deal with the label was announced on Thursday.

LaTrice Burnette, executive vice president of Def Jam Recordings and president of 4th & Broadway, said, “As a lifelong fan of reggae and dancehall music, I’ve been following Masicka’s rise very closely.”

She went on to say, “He’s an amazing artist, and we’re proud to work with him as we continue to support and help great artists from all over the world.”

According to its official website, other great artists on the label include 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Dave East, Jhené Aiko, Justin Bieber, Muni Long, Nas, and more.