Masked Assailant Kills Laborer in Georgetown

RSVGPF Investigates Fatal Shooting in Mt. Bentick, Georgetown

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in Mt. Bentick, Georgetown, during the early hours of Sunday, February 8, 2025.

Upon responding to reports of gunfire, police officers discovered the lifeless body of 29-year-old Mokra Charles, a laborer of Georgetown, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. According to initial reports, an unidentified masked assailant opened fire on Charles before fleeing the scene. The District Medical Officer (DMO) later pronounced him deceased, and authorization was granted for the removal of the body.

Personnel from the Crime Scene Unit processed the area, securing critical evidence that will aid investigators as they work to establish the circumstances surrounding this homicide. Police are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the individual responsible. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to determine the precise cause of death.

As the investigation continues, the RSVGPF urges anyone with relevant information to assist. Individuals can contact the following:

Georgetown Police Station: (784) 458-6229

Criminal Investigations Department (CID/MCU): (784) 456-1810

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Public Relations and Complaints Department: (784) 485-6891

The RSVGPF extends its condolences to the family and loved ones of Mokra Charles.