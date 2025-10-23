Mason Accused of Stabbing Painter in Stubbs

Stubbs Mason Charged with Wounding

On October 22, 2025, police arrested and charged Felix Archibald, a 54-year-old Mason of Stubbs, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 54-year-old painter of the same address by stabbing him on the right side of his buttocks with an unknown object.

The offence was committed in Stubbs on October 15, 2025. Archibald was granted station bail in the sum of $2, 500.00 ECC with one surety.

He is expected to appear before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on Tuesday 28, October, 2025, to answer the charge.