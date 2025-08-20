Ad image

Mason arrested for trespassing, public exposure

Times Staff
1 Min Read

Mason Charged with Indecency in a Public Place and Trespassing with Intent

On August 19, 2025, police arrested and charged Raymond Bushay, a 37-year-old mason of South Rivers, with the offences of Indecency in a Public Place and Trespassing with Intent to Commit an Offence.

According to investigations, on August 19, 2025, at about 7:50 a.m., the accused willfully exposed his private parts in a public place, namely the South Rivers Public Road.

Further investigations revealed that at about 7:53 a.m. on the same date, Bushay entered the dwelling house of a 35-year-old assistant librarian of South Rivers as a trespasser, with the intent to commit an offence to wit, assault.

Bushay is expected to appear before the court to answer the charges.

Share This Article
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Stay Connected