Mason arrested for trespassing, public exposure

Mason Charged with Indecency in a Public Place and Trespassing with Intent

On August 19, 2025, police arrested and charged Raymond Bushay, a 37-year-old mason of South Rivers, with the offences of Indecency in a Public Place and Trespassing with Intent to Commit an Offence.

According to investigations, on August 19, 2025, at about 7:50 a.m., the accused willfully exposed his private parts in a public place, namely the South Rivers Public Road.

Further investigations revealed that at about 7:53 a.m. on the same date, Bushay entered the dwelling house of a 35-year-old assistant librarian of South Rivers as a trespasser, with the intent to commit an offence to wit, assault.

Bushay is expected to appear before the court to answer the charges.