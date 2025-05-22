Mason Charged for Wounding Businessman with Hammer

Mason charged with Wounding

May 20, 2025- Kingstown: On May 19, 2025, police arrested and charged Royston Jackson, a 43-year-old Mason of New Grounds, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 45-year-old Businessman of same address by hitting him on his forehead with a hammer.

The offence was committed in New Grounds on January 28, 2025.

Jackson was granted station bail in the sum of $1,500.00ECC with one (1) surety.

He is to appear before the Colonaire Magistrate Court on May 22, 2025.