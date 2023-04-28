Massive celebration of Guyana independence set for June 11th in Brooklyn

The Guyana Independence Celebration in New York City will take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. The celebration will include the usual Independence Parade on Church Avenue, the flag raising and award ceremonies and grand Independence concert at Lefrak Center, at Lakeside, Prospect Park, Parkside Avenue & Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn.

The Guyana Independence celebration in New York is the largest Guyanese celebration outside of Guyana and the second largest West Indian American celebration in New York City, after the Labor Day parade. Democratic Leader in the US Congress Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez, Congressman Jamaal Bowman, New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and several other New Your State and City elected officials, as well as Guyanese Members of parliament and elected officials have been invited to attend.

The Committee honor the following outstanding Guyanese at this year’s celebration: Caribbean Airlines Executive, Carl Stuart; Chairman of the West Indian American Day Carnival Association (WIADCA), Michelle Gibbs; five-time gold medalist swimming champion, Raekwon Noel; physician Dr. Keith Cummings; Director of the African Cultural Development Association (ACDA), Jean Violet Baptist; Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine; health insurance executive Roger Singh; recording artist Poonam Singh, EmblemHealth Vice President, Ann Marie Adamson; Director of the Guyana Cultural Association (GCA), Claire-Ann Goring, folklorist and musician Gavin Mendoza, President of AscentCorp, Lawrence Fanfair; Queens Deputy Borough President, Ronda Binda, Founder and CEO of Caring for Others, Eslene Richmond Shockley, recording artiste, Terry Gajraj and Attorney at law, Nigel Hughes.

The Guyanese Independence parade will commence at Church Avenue and Albany Aves, Brooklyn, at 11:30 A.M on June 11, and proceed West on Church Avenue; right on Flatbush Avenue and left on Parkside Avenue into the Prospect Park Entrance at Ocean and Parkside Avenues.. Guyanese businesses and organizations are welcome to register floats and music trucks to participate in the parade by contacting 929-487-5059.

Artistes who are schedule to perform include Eddie Neblett, Azariel, Trevon Vibez, Big Red, Poonam Singh, Nesta Nelson, gospel singer Denisha McCurchin, Gavin Mendonca, Terry Gajraj, Supper Terry One Man Band, Kunchi, Granny Ivy, Mariah Bowman, Mattic Queen, soca princes Jadel, prince of hearts and Bollywood star Rohied, soca superstars Skinny Banton and Freezy, gospel singer Odayne Rhoden, Linky First, Dreama and others to be announced in the second half of the promotion.

Vending will be permitted for food and arts and crafts. Interested vendors may contact 929-487-5095 and must obtain the requisite permits from the City of New York.

Advance tickets cost $45.00 per person and will be on sale from May 1, 2023, at Eventbrite, German’s Restaurant 410 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11203, Pam’s Bakery 4620 Church Avenue, Brooklyn NY 11203, Caribbean Vision Center 1012 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226, YRP Barbers 1086 Rutland Road, Brooklyn NY 11212, Sybil’s Restaurant 13217 Liberty Ave, Queens, NY 11419 and First Option Juice and Salad Bar 1832 E2nd street, Scotch Plains NJ 07076 and Spice N Thing Restaurant 442 Main Street, East Orange, NJ 07018.

For More Information call Tel; 929-487-5095 or visit: celebrateguyanainnyc.com