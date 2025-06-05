Massy Stores warns of fake social media accounts

Massy Stores St. Vincent operation is alerting the public and our valued customers to be vigilant in the face of an increasing number of fraudulent social media accounts impersonating our brand.

We have received reports of unauthorized accounts attempting to engage with customers under false pretenses. Please be reminded that Massy Stores will never request sensitive personal information such as bank account details or credit/debit card numbers, via social media platforms or direct messages.

To protect yourself and others, we strongly advise the following:

• Verify the authenticity of any communication by ensuring it originates from our official social media accounts.

• Refrain from sharing personal or financial information online, unless certain you are interacting with Massy Stores through our official channels.

• Report any suspicious activity or impersonator accounts directly to the relevant social media platform and to our Customer Care team via email at: [email protected]

Your trust and safety are of the highest importance to us. If you are ever uncertain about the legitimacy of a message or profile, please verify through our official platforms: