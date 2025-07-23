St Vincent Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves indicated that Massy Stores is anticipated to reassess its operational approach in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), particularly concerning aesthetics and the range of products available.

On July 11, Gonsalves expressed strong criticism towards Massy, stating, “Right in St. Vincent, we have the worst Massy supermarket in the Caribbean. Go to Barbados and St. Lucia; you will see them. What do you think? We aren’t good enough to have a supermarket of that quality?”

Nevertheless, the Prime Minister indicated that subsequent to those remarks, he engaged in a dialogue with a former high-ranking official from Massy, during which he brought to light the disparities in quality observed at Massy Supermarket SVG in contrast to other locations.

“He informed me that he reached out to the Chief Executive in Trinidad, who indicated that they would dispatch someone to investigate the nature of the complaints and endeavour to address the issues in St. Vincent.” He emphasised that when issues of this kind arise, they ought to be addressed, as they are not particularly complex matters.

Gonsalves articulated If your local offerings do not match the extensive range of commodities provided by your competitors, it is imperative to expand your inventory accordingly.

“What occurs in St. Vincent that is more severe than in other locations?” Do we fare worse than Barbados or Saint Lucia? I am not asserting superiority; however, it is imperative that we establish a fundamental minimum standard and strive for the highest possible benchmarks. “That is the objective we must pursue,” Gonsalves articulated.