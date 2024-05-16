Massy’s newly opened Florida warehouse set to increase distribution efficiency

Purchased by Massy Group subsidiary, Massy Distribution USA (MDUSA), in October 2023 for US $24.5 million, the Jacksonville Warehouse – on Yeager Road in North Jacksonville – is 15 minutes from the Jacksonville Port, while a CSX rail line is located just behind the facility. CSX is a leading supplier of rail-based freight transportation in North America.

Commenting on the warehouse’s April 9 grand opening, Senior Vice-President of Massy Integrated Retail Portfolio, Ambikah Mongroo, said the 172,136 square-foot modern facility “will allow the Distribution Business to benefit from reduced transportation costs (inbound and outbound) and lead times, thereby enabling faster and more cost-effective delivery to our customers in the 23 Caribbean territories that we service.”

Mongroo added that the Jacksonville location, which also features a Free Trade Zone, “further enhances our ability to be that one solution, serving the fragmented Caribbean Market.”

Mongroo also expressed how “proud” the Group was that the facility had been designed and set up by its in-house warehousing expert, Lloyd Bynoe, from Trinidad, “who was supported by a Team of Massy professionals.” Also of note were the contributions of Marina Collier, Assistant Vice-President responsible for running this state-of-the-art warehousing facility; formerly the Supply Chain Assistant Vice-President of Massy Distribution Trinidad, who transferred to MDUSA earlier this year.

Massy Distribution’s clients range from supermarkets, groceries, pharmacies and hospitals to variety stores, wholesalers, hardware stores, agricultural shops and industries, as well as hotels, restaurants and duty-free outlets across the major markets of the English-speaking Caribbean.

MDUSA, a leading Caribbean distribution partner, markets brands such as Silk, Biore, Purina, Duracell, Kraft Heinz, Stella, Lipton, General Mills, P&G, Swiss Miss, Act II, Duncan Hines, Ocean Spray, Valrico and Jergens.

Massy Group’s President and CEO, David Affonso, said “this momentous milestone in the company’s journey of expansion and growth ensures Massy will more efficiently navigate the competitive market that is distribution, particularly in terms of fresh foods, which have a shorter shelf life than other goods.”

This includes distribution of items to Massy’s seven Jacksonville Rowe’s IGA Supermarkets, which the Group purchased in December 2022 for US $47 million. Under its distribution arm, Massy Distribution has also added new lines in every territory and opened new warehousing space in Barbados and Guyana to support its planned growth.

In his opening speech, Vice-President of MDUSA, Ryan Fields, highlighted the opportunities this new facility will bring, including the space to expand our operations, the introduction of state-of the art technology to improve our service levels to our customers and increased efficiency in warehousing. As the company looks ahead, it remains committed to delivering exceptional service, driving innovation, and creating value for its customers, partners, and communities.

The success of this endeavor would not have been possible without the steadfast support of the exceptional teams from Massy Distribution USA and Massy Distribution Trinidad and Tobago, whose dedication and hard work have been instrumental in making this project a reality.