Maths teachers under Govt funded extra lessons program calls for payment

I write this another letter with a deep sense of frustration and disappointment on behalf of myself and fellow mathematics teachers who have participated in the government funded extra mathematics classes over the past several months.

It has now been approximately eight months since many of us rendered services under this initiative, yet to date, no payments have been made. Numerous inquiries and follow ups have yielded no clear answers from any party responsible for overseeing the program. Mathematics teachers have been left in the dark, uncertain of when if ever they will be compensated for their time, dedication, and effort.

This delay in payment is not only unacceptable but deeply disrespectful to the very professionals entrusted with improving student outcomes in one of the most challenging subjects in our education system. Teachers should not have to beg repeatedly for compensation they were promised and have rightfully earned. Such treatment is demoralizing and disheartening.

We are particularly concerned with the recent announcement by the Minister of Education that the CSEC mathematics pass rate stands at 30.5%, with an implication that despite government funded extra classes, student outcomes remain low. While this may appear to be an indictment of the teachers or the program’s effectiveness, it must be clarified that these classes were neither properly funded nor supported, and teachers have yet to be paid. To insinuate otherwise is misleading and unfair.

Meaningful improvements in national Mathematics performance will not be achieved through one off or short term interventions. Sustainable, long term support including year round extra lessons, updated teaching resources, and timely payment of educators is essential. The current approach, paired with non payment and lack of transparency will only lead to further disenchantment among teachers and minimal progress in student performance.

It is also deeply troubling that the Teachers’ Union and the various head teachers and principals have remained silent on this matter. This silence further reinforces the feeling among Mathematics teachers that we have been abandoned and exploited.

We the unpaid Mathematics teachers are simply asking for what we are owed. We entered into this program in good faith, and it is only just that we are compensated accordingly. The government must live up to its commitments if it expects real change in the education system.