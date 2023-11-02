Mavcom’s Morris hails ‘phenomenal’ Everything Vincy Expo 2023

Paul Morris, Managing Director of Mavcom, is full of praises for the recently concluded Everything Vincy Expo Plus hosted by Invest SVG. “I was really pleased by the amount of visitors and the interest that they showed, not just in Mavcom, but in the booths in general”, he said. “The platform gave us the opportunity to advise people and businesses and offer tips on network security, reducing printing costs and equipment maintenance and repairs” he added.

“There were a few hiccups during the expo, however, they were minor issues which did not detract from the overall success of the event” stated Morris. He offered heartiest congratulations to Invest SVG and remarked that “in spite of the weather, the event was well organized and managed”. He also took the opportunity to congratulate the other participants in the Expo, commenting that the attention paid to lay out was impressive. He made particular mention of Kareen’s Henna and Miss Cassandra’s.

Morris joked that although Mavcom was participating in the Expo for the first time, his staff took to the task “like ducks to water”, and this was reflected in the interactions with visitors to the booth and the feedback he received. He noted that his team was pleased to have been visited by Wayne Hull, Manager of Flow; Fanta Williams of Digicel; Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday, Leader of the Opposition; Minister of Finance – Honourable Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Education – Honourable Curtis King, and Dr. Jerrol Thompson CEO of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority among other persons.

The team at Mavcom extends congratulations to Mackrie Ryan, one of the many persons who participated in the Mavcom booth promotion. Ryan won an Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with a Nvidia 3050 Video Card, 20GB RAM 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD.

Mavcom participated in the Everything Vincy Expo Plus which ran from October 26th to 29th 2023, in the electronics and Information Communications Technology category.