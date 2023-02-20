Maxwell “dawg” Patterson wanted in connection with several burglaries

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is carrying out investigations into several reports of Burglary, where the subject a Vincentian national is a person of interest.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.

The Police are soliciting assistance in locating the subject. If seen, please contact any police station or Deputy Commissioner of Police at Telephone # 451-2467 or 457-1211 ext. 4814 or the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department at 456-1810 or 457-1211 ext. 4838.

Address: Arnos Vale

Occupation: Labourer

Height: 5’ 9”

Lips: Thick

Eyes: Brown

Face: Round

Complexion: Brown

Build: Well Built

Chin: Round

Nose: Broad

Hair: Short

Marks: Scar on the left side of face

Source : RSVGPF