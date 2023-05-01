May Day parade in Cuba cancelled due to fuel shortage

The usual May Day parade on Monday has been canceled due to severe fuel shortages on the Spanish-speaking Caribbean island.

The celebrations have been canceled for the first time since the 1959 revolution due to financial constraints.

Long lines have formed at gas stations in recent weeks, with cars frequently waiting for days.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated earlier this month that Cuba only receives two-thirds of the fuel it requires, and that suppliers are failing to meet contractual requirements.

While Cuba has access to low-grade crude, the US-backed island lacks the processing capacity.

Following the crisis, deliveries of higher-quality crude from Venezuela, Cuba’s largest fuel supplier, have dropped by 50% in recent years.

According to analysts, Venezuela is having serious issues and is finding it increasingly difficult to subsidize its ally.

On International Workers’ Day, hundreds of thousands of people have been transported from all over the island to Havana’s Revolution Square.

Source : CMC