Mayreau Hosts Successful Sailing Regatta

Mayreau Junior Sailors Fun Day

On Monday, April 15th, the Mayreau Junior Sailors hosted their 2025 Fun Day, in which 39 junior sailors from St. Vincent, Bequia and Mayreau demonstrated their skills. The sailors, aged 8 to 27, participated In three classic races in Saline Bay; a round-the island race; a sail, capsize, bail and sail race; and a number of other fun races. This full day of activity was part of the 2025 St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Week.

“It was absolutely delightful to see such a vibrant junior sailors club on Mayreau now, particularly after their club house and most of their fleet of boats were decimated by Hurricane Beryl last July,” enthused Jenny Trumble, President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Association. “I was overjoyed to see 24 Mayreau sailors aged 8 to 18 compete in the Optimist boats, locally known as box boats. This bodes well for the future of their club, along with the 7 more experienced sailors who compete in FJs and Sunfish.”

Kai Dasent-Marks, aged 14 from St. Vincent, dominated the classic Optimist boat races, coming in first in all three. His teammate Joshua Weinhardt, aged 13, took two seconds and a third and Drake Gooding (15), from Bequia took one second and one third.

In the round-the-island race, featuring FJs and Sunfish boats, Joshua Osborne (21) from St. Vincent in one of the Mayreau FJ boats, led the pack with Kai Marks Dasent (14) and Joshua Weinhardt (13) as crew. Stephon Forde (25) captained the Mayreau crew who placed 2nd in a Mayreau FJ, with Kenny Jr. Forde (16) and Jeremiah Forde (15), while third place was taken by Norfrick Baptiste with his Mayreau crewmate Samarah Forde (20) in a Sunfish.

“It really was a pleasure to host sailors from St. Vincent and Bequia here on Mayreau,” explained Helen Forde, President of the Mayreau Junior Sailors. “Our young people really cherish continuing our tradition of sailing and enjoy competing with young sailors from other islands.”