Mayreau Labourer steals (3) GECCU Pass Books, 1 ATM card & I.D Card

Matthias Grant, a 40-year-old Labourer of Mayreau, was arrested and charged with Burglary on August 5, 2023.

Grant is accused of stealing one (1) black and red Gucci purse valued at $50.00ECC, one (1) GECCU ATM Card valued at $10.00ECC, three (3) GECCU Pass Books valued at $15.00ECC, one (1) SVG National Identification Card valued at $125.00ECC, and $1,380.00ECC in cash.

The offence occurred on 03.08.23 between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m in Mayreau.

Grant appeared before the Union Island Magistrate Court on 07.08.23 and plead not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $2500.00ECC with one surety. The matter was adjourned to Monday, August 28h, 2023.

Source : RSVGPF