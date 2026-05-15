MCA to hold meeting for cultivators in Georgetown

Medicinal Cannabis Authority Announces Consultation in Georgetown

The Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) is calling on Traditional Cultivators (TCs) in Georgetown and its surrounding areas to attend a consultation meeting scheduled for Friday, May 22nd, 2026. The gathering will commence at 5:00 PM at the Georgetown Government School.

This meeting is part of an ongoing initiative to offer support and guidance to local farmers while providing a platform for them to voice their concerns directly to officials. During the consultation, cultivators will receive a comprehensive status update regarding the medicinal cannabis industry. The agenda includes focused discussions designed to address the specific challenges farmers face, as well as to highlight the key opportunities currently available within the sector.

High-level officials and industry leaders will be in attendance. The Hon. Israel Bruce, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, will be present, alongside representatives from the MCA, various stakeholders, and other government entities.

The MCA is strongly encouraging Traditional Cultivators to seize this important opportunity to engage face-to-face with policymakers and industry representatives. In addition to sharing their concerns, attendees will gain valuable insight into available programs and be able to access essential services.

The official media release concluded with the unifying message, “Growing stronger together