McIntosh mulls lawsuit over ‘wiped computer’ claims

Former Consul General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to New York, Rondy ‘luta’ McIntosh, is fiercely defending his professional integrity and threatening legal measures over claims that he erased official consulate data.

The dispute stems from recent public statements made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, who alleged that the Consulate’s computer systems were “completely wiped” around the end of McIntosh’s tenure. In an April 24, 2026 statement to the media, McIntosh categorized the accusations as “completely false” and highly damaging, arguing they falsely imply he engaged in misconduct or attempted to conceal official government information.

Framing the allegations as an attack on his character, McIntosh has demanded a prompt and unequivocal correction of the statements. He warned that he “cannot and will not allow” his professional reputation to be undermined by claims that are “demonstrably untrue”. Hinting at a potential defamation lawsuit, McIntosh stated that if a correction is not issued, he “reserves all rights and will take such further steps as are necessary to protect my name and reputation”.

Addressing the specifics of the allegations, McIntosh clarified that the only materials he removed from his office desktop were personal files, which he noted is standard and appropriate practice at the end of a diplomatic assignment. He expressed deep frustration that these accusations surfaced nearly two months after his final day at the Consulate on March 3, 2026, and that neither the Government nor the Ministry ever contacted him privately for clarification before going public.

To counter the claims, the former diplomat pointed to the official record of his departure. He stated that his departure included a “structured, and transparent handover process,” which featured a 17-page transition memorandum and a formal handover supervised by the Ambassador to the United States. A signed handing-over certificate confirmed the transfer of all administrative records and equipment. Furthermore, McIntosh cited the Ambassador’s official report, which concluded that he “willingly and graciously complied in every respect” with the transition protocols.

McIntosh dismissed the idea that wiping a single computer could jeopardize the Consulate’s work. He explained that much of the Consulate’s core operations—such as passport applications and certifications rely on paper-based records. Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kingstown retains backups of all critical documentation, making it impossible for him to have deprived the government of essential information