McKree, Phillips appointed to consulate in Canada

In a move to fundamentally restructure the relationship between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and its citizens abroad, the Honorable Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs has announced significant leadership appointments to the consulate in Canada.

Speaking at a diaspora forum in Toronto, Bramble revealed that the government has accepted his recommendations to appoint Dr. Roderick McKree as the new Consul General and Lavern “Gypsy” Phillips as the Deputy Consul.

Dr. McKree, originally from Bequia, is an educator and lecturer at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College. Both officials are expected to be in their positions by next month.

These appointments are part of a broader government strategy to move diaspora relations from “informal support” to a structured, results-driven partnership. Bramble emphasized that the diaspora is “central” to the nation’s future, rather than peripheral, and that the new leadership will be tasked with executing this vision.

In addition to the top diplomatic posts, the Minister announced the creation of two new specialized roles within the Canadian consulate:

Investment Officer

Diaspora Officer

These additions aim to provide dedicated support for Vincentians looking to invest in their homeland and to improve communication between the government and the overseas community.