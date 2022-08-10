MCMH will be transformed into a Health Centre of excellence

The Milton Cato Memorial Hospital will be transformed into a Maternal Child and Health Centre of Excellence once the state-of-the-art Acute Care Hospital is opened.

Speaking at a press briefing earlier today, Minister of Health Hon. St. Clair Prince said the Government would still utilize the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in this capacity along with services offered by the World Pediatric Project, as they seek to reform the delivery of healthcare in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Prince explained that the Acute Care Hospital is more than just the mere construction of a building but “will be a game changer in terms of the delivery of health services in this country….and embodies probably the entire health system here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

The Health Minister said the project would allow the Government to be better able to respond to public health emergencies and building resilience. Health services would be expanded, while there would be the introduction of new services such as Cardiology, and Neurology including enhancing acute stroke care, Thyroid services, Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases, enhanced Ophthalmology as well as major invasive surgeries.

The total cost of the project including fully equipping the facility will amount to US 98 million dollars.