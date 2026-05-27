Mechanics to face heavy fines for road obstructions

The Traffic Department is now enforcing stricter regulations against local mechanics and auto body shops.

The department has indicated that there will be serious ramifications both legally and financially for those failing to maintain their operations at or below their property lines.

In an interview with the API, Superintendent of Police Panel Brown addressed the concern regarding over-flowing vehicles.

According to Superintendent Brown, many mechanics have vehicles overflowing onto the streets. This typically occurs when a mechanic has less than ten parking spots but accepts fifteen to eighteen vehicles.

These overflowed vehicles create hazardous conditions that limit pedestrian and vehicle traffic. “This practice has got to cease” Superintendent Brown said. Mechanics will be expected to discontinue parking on government roadways immediately.

Traffic Department enforcement efforts have escalated. The department will prosecute offenders in the Magistrates’ Courts where they may be liable to pay fines of up to $2500. Offenders who do not comply with these orders may also receive multiple offenses, including:

– Causing inconvenience to the general public while exercising their common right to travel.

– Parking without due regard for other users of the highway.

– Parking in a hazardous condition.

According to Superintendent Brown, this enforcement effort was precipitated by citizen complaints which included being unable to access their driveways/gates due to vehicles parked on the street.

The police are seeking support from both citizens and business owners alike during widespread patrols to remove all unattended vehicles from public areas.