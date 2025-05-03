No Foul Play Suspected in Death of Mechir Young

Police Update – Passing of Mechir Young

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is providing an update regarding the circumstances surrounding the passing of Mr. Mechir Young, a 48-year-old laborer of Lowmans Windward, whose body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition at his residence on April 30, 2025.

A post-mortem examination conducted on May 2, 2025, concluded that Mr. Young died from aspiration pneumonitis (lung infection).

At this stage, there is no evidence to suggest foul play. Investigations remain ongoing.

The RSVGPF extends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Persons with information that may assist are encouraged to contact Police Control at 457-1211 or the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 456-1810. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality.