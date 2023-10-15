Meghan Markle & Prince Harry take latest luxury trip to Canouan

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pictured holding hands on Caribbean island

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed strolling hand in hand on the Grenadine island of Canouan, which is part of the state of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

A bystander snapped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they exited a gourmet food store at the Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Marina in Glossy Bay.

Meghan wore a white maxi dress with a panama hat, while Harry dressed down in navy shorts and a white t-shirt with flip flops. A passer-by said that the pair appeared to be traveling without their children because they were showing devotion to one another.

“They looked happy,” they told the Daily Mail. As Harry walked out of the shop, he collided with one of the barrels [outside], causing them both to laugh and Meghan to grasp for his hand. They just seemed to be having a good time together.”

The pair had been shopping at the expensive grocery store Faye before taking a stroll down the bougainvillea-adorned promenade and boarding a luxury tender boat to Canouan’s north shore. The three-mile-wide island is regarded as the spot where “billionaires go to escape millionaires.”

The Canouan Estate Resort and Villas, the Mandarin Oriental, and the Soho Beach House Canouan are among the island’s accommodations. Rooms at the opulent resorts range in price from $837 to more than $9000 per night. Many large name personalities visit the opulent property, including friends of the Sussexes George Clooney and his wife Amal, as well as big known Hollywood stars Robert Downey Jr and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Source : Mirror UK