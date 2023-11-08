Mein Schiff 4 inaugural call Port Kingstown

On Wednesday, the Mein Schiff 4 made its inaugural call to Port Kingstown in St. Vincent (SVG).

In a Facebook post, the Ministry of Tourism stated:

“We’re thrilled to extend a warm and cheerful welcome to Mein Schiff 4 as it makes its inaugural call to Port Kingstown, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines” .

Meyer Turku Shipyard in Turku, Finland, built Mein Schiff 4, which debuted on October 10, 2014. TUI Cruises received it on May 8, 2015.

According to TUI Cruises, the ship has a capacity of 2,506 passengers and 15 decks.

During the 2023-2024 season, SVG is expected to get three hundred and seventy-seven (377) cruise calls.

This figure is higher than the 311 recorded during the 2022-2023 cruise season.

There were two hundred and thirty-four (234) cruise ship arrivals to SVG in 2019, during the pre-COVID-19 pandemic era.