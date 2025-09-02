Melisizwe Brothers to hosts vocal recording camp in SVG

World-famous siblings, the Melisizwe Brothers – Marc, Seth, and Zacary – returned to their Vincentian roots this summer to host their celebrated Gold Mind Vocal Recording Camp, a three-week program blending artistry, mentorship, and industry training for the next generation of musicians.

The camp, held at the Belmont Arts and Cultural Experience (BACE) Centre in Belmont, Windward, produced eight young artists, the youngest just 11 years old. Each participant left with a polished song carrying an international sound and standard, crafted to showcase their individual style.

Although based in Canada, the Melisizwe Brothers proudly acknowledge their Vincentian heritage, describing the camp as both a homecoming and an investment in local talent.

“This isn’t just about making music,” said Marc Melisizwe. “It’s about showing young artists how to turn creativity into an economic vehicle and create opportunities for themselves.”

Music Meets Business

The camp went beyond performance and recording, giving participants vital lessons in the business side of the music industry – from publishing and branding to navigating the global marketplace.

Importantly, each camp member will register with ECCO (Eastern Caribbean Collective Organisation for Music Rights), ensuring their songs are protected and capable of earning royalties across the Caribbean and internationally.

The Melisizwe Brothers stressed that their goal was not to make promises but to produce authentic, high-quality songs with international appeal. Genres spanned gospel, R&B, soul, and motivational music, reflecting both global trends and Vincentian identity.

“We worked hard to shape each song to fit the artist,” said Zacary. “Our goal is for the world to feel the heart of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in every track.”

Building on Past Success

This marks the brothers’ second major camp in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Three years ago, they produced the powerful single “Voices,” which gained international recognition after being spotlighted by America’s Got Talent.

Their credibility has only grown since then. The trio recently won the Young Songwriters Award from SOCAN (Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada), a prestigious national honor that cements their place among Canada’s most promising artists.

With eight new songs ready for release, the brothers say they will distribute them globally and “let the universe decide.”

Gratitude and Vision

The Melisizwe Brothers extended thanks to the BACE Centre in Belmont, local supporters, and families of the participants. They emphasized that the camp was about more than music—it was about giving young Vincentians a platform to reach the world.

“This is about empowering young people and inviting the country to stand behind them,” the brothers said. “When St. Vincent and the Grenadines supports its artists, the whole world gets to be blessed by their voices.”

Looking Ahead

Through the Gold Mind Camp, the Melisizwe Brothers continue to prove that talent knows no borders. From Belmont, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to the global stage, their vision remains clear: nurture creativity, open doors, and let the voices of a new generation rise.