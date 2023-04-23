Met office says advisory for a ‘low risk of flooding in effect for SVG’

A light(< 20 km/h) southerly wind regime increases the chance of scattered moderate showers across SVG this afternoon and during the upcoming days.

Residents and motorists in the red and orange zones near the La Soufriere volcano should remain alert.

Seas should remain slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking at 1.0m on western coasts and near 2.0m on the eastern coasts.

In addition, varying concentrations of Saharan dust haze is anticipated during this forecast period occasionally reducing visibility and air quality.

Source : Met Office