Met Office says another tropical wave to begin affecting SVG from Monday

The St Vincent Met Office in its 72 hour outlook says scattered showers are likely across SVG during Monday, with shower activity increasing by nightfall with moderate/heavy showers and thunderstorms due to a tropical wave.

Showers and thunderstorms could continue during Tuesday, decreasing towards evening as dust haze returns. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be alert.

East south-easterly winds ranging 20 to 30km/h could turn north-easterly this evening.

Gradual increase in wind speeds (~35km/h) is expected Monday evening, with occasional strong breeze/high winds (~50 km/h) from the south-east during the night and on Tuesday.

Marine conditions are slight to moderate ranging 1.0m to 2.0m.

Swell heights could be rising across SVG on Monday, to peak near 1.5m on western coasts and 2.5m on eastern coasts of during Monday night. Small craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution.

Source : Met Office