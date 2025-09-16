Meteorological Services Monitor Potential Cyclone Development

A ridge pattern is dominating the weather pattern across our islands allowing for fair and warm conditions with brief light showers.

This trend is likely to persist over the next few days with interrupts of short lived showers. Meanwhile, SVG Meteorological Services are monitoring a tropical wave along 42W that has a 90% chance of cyclone development within the next 7 days.

This feature is expected to pass well north of our islands. SVG is likely to experience warm temperatures and possible localised showers as it tracks north westwards away from our islands.

Another tropical wave has just emerged off the coast of Africa with a 20% chance of formation. Residents are advised to stay informed on the progress of these systems.

Gentle (~15 km/h) east south-easterly trades are crossing our islands, slightly increasing (~25 km/h) from Wednesday.

A temporary shift to east north easterly is expected early Thursday. Seas will be smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging between 0.5 to 1.0m on western coasts and ranging between 1.0 m and 1.5 m on eastern coasts.

No significant Saharan dust haze intrusion is anticipated during this forecast period.