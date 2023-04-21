Mexico’s First Lady provides equipment towards digitizing archives in SVG

Dr. Beatriz Gutierrez Muller of the United Mexican States (Mexico) wrapped up a two-day state visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday, April 20.

Her Excellency’s visit included meeting with high level officials and dignitaries as well as donating a valuable piece of equipment to the National Public Library.

Speaking at the Handing over of equipment to the National Library on April 19, Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Keisal Peters said St. Vincent and the United Mexican States have always enjoyed good relations as they have collaborated on many areas of development.

The Foreign Affairs Minister noted that between 2005- 2011, over 50 Vincentians have pursued both undergraduate and postgraduate studies in Mexico.

In addition, the Minister Peters noted that the Mexican government came to the assistance of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 2013, with US 5 hundred- thousand dollars in the rehabilitation efforts following the December 2013 floods; and at the height of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Mexican Government donated (ten) 10 thousand doses of Astra- Zeneca vaccines and two (2) ventilators.

Minister Peters said the donation of the equipment, “allows for gentle scanning of fragile books which will aid in the archiving, conservation, protection of our documentary collections and archival records so that they are available and usable in the best possible condition to Vincentians for generations to come”.

Source : API