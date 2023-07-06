Michael Ben’Ary appointed Coordinator for Caribbean firearms prosecutions

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken appointed the first US Coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions.

On Wednesday, Blinken told CARICOM leaders in Port of Spain that experienced DOJ prosecutor Michael Ben’Ary will be the first US coordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions.

CARICOM and the US have been discussing crime and US-made illegal firearms.

“We’re also working together to address another priority that you share, and that is to stem the rising tide of violent crime taking a devastating toll on communities across the region – especially, we know, young people – hurting local business, undercutting foreign investment, eroding the trust of citizens in their governments,” Blinken told the leaders.

Congress enacted the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act last July. Traffickers and straw purchasers now face 15 years in prison under new federal laws. This is essential for holding US gun smugglers in the Caribbean accountable.”

Blinken said the US supports CARICOM’s new Crime Gun Intelligence Unit, which improves law enforcement information sharing and strengthens gun-related crime investigations.