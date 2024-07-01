PRESIDING BISHOP, PRIMATE OF THE EPISCOPAL CHURCH TO VISIT DIOCESE OF WINDWARD ISLANDS

The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, presiding bishop and primate of The Episcopal Church will be visiting The Diocese of theWindward Islands. St. Vincent and the Grenadines from October 5 – 9.

Bishop Curry will be accompanied by Canon to the Presiding Bishop for Ministry Within the Episcopal Church, Canon Ann Hallisey and Ms. Sharon Jones- Deputy for Administration and Logistics for the Presiding Bishop and Primate.

Bishop Curry was elected at the church’s 78th General Convention in 2015, to serve a nine-year term; he serves as The Episcopal Church’s chief pastor, spokesperson, and president and chief executive officer.

In 2018, Bishop Curry captured the world’s attention with a powerful sermon about love at the wedding of Prince Harry and Mehgan Markle.

Bishop Curry was invited to St. Vincent and the Grenadines by Rt. Rev’d C. Leopold Friday and the Diocese of the Windward Islands. Speaking on NBC Radio Monday, Anglican Priest, Fr. Ulric Jones said, “Bishop Curry’s visit is timely… he is a spiritual leader, an example and all Anglicans can benefit from his visit to the Diocese and the country. He speaks of God’s reconciling love… if it’s not about love, it’s not about God.”

Bishop Curry will be met on arrival at the Argyle International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Montgomery Daniel and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Frederick Stephenson, and Archdeacon Junior Ballantyne and other Clergy.

He’s expected to make courtesy calls to Her Excellency, The Governor General Dame Susan Dougan GCMG OBE, Prime Minister, Dr. Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday and Bishop of the Winward Islands, Rt. Rev’d C. Leopold Friday.

Bishop Curry’s will preach the Word and concelebrate at the only Holy Eucharist within the Archdeaconry of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Sunday October 6 at the St. George’s Cathedral, Kingstown at 9:30 am.

There will also be a an assembly for students of the Bishop’s College Kingstown, when the Presiding Bishop will address the School, the Kingstown Anglican School on Tuesday October 8, featuring cultural performances and other interactions.

His visit will conclude with an Evensong at the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Georgetown on Tuesday at 5:30 pm.

The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, presiding bishop and primate of The Episcopal Church and his delegation will leave the state on Wednesday October 9.

Bishop Curry’s term in Office ends on October 31 and the Rt. Rev. Sean Rowe will commence his nine- year term as Presiding Bishop and Primate on November 1.