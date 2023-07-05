‘Mick Stokes’ ,St Kitts Musical icon passes away at 69

St. Kitts and Nevis is in grief following the death of cultural icon Michael ‘Mick Stokes’ Heyliger on Monday. He was 69 years old at the time.

He was a legendary percussionist, songwriter, calypsonian, jeweler, and radio host.

Heyliger was the father of Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St Kitts & Nevis.

Kittitians and people from all over the Caribbean have expressed their sympathies and paid tribute to him.

The late Michael Heyliger, popularly known as Mick Stokes or Uncle Mick, began his adventure in the world of entertainment at a young age, beginning as a limbo dancer, according to the St Kitts and Nevis National Carnival in their condolences.

He bravely displayed his singing abilities on a popular radio show as a preteen, introducing original songs like “Jumping Jacks” and “Too Young.” These early years were a watershed event in his artistic development.

Mick Stokes’ contagious enthusiasm enthralled audiences throughout his incredible musical career. His energetic presence raised performances to extraordinary heights as a member of respected groups such as Ellie Matt & The GIs Brass, GIs Brass International, De Brass, Tunka And Friends (St Maarten), and Vinomar Sonics (Virgin Gorda).