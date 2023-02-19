Mid-air search conducted on British Airways flight after scorpion runs loose

When a scorpion got loose on a British Airways transatlantic flight, passengers had to leave their seats while the cabin crew looked for the arachnid .

Luke Taylor, who is 25 years old, was on a flight from Austin, Texas to London Heathrow when he saw people getting up. He thought they were going to the bathroom before the plane started to go down.

He soon found out that a creepy-crawly had gotten away on the British Airways flight, so the crew went on a hunt for the arachnid in the air.

Mr. Taylor, who is from Wrexham, said, “It was about 45 minutes until we landed. I was sitting in the middle rows, and then about six people got up on the right side.

“I thought they were going to the bathroom until I heard that we needed to fasten our seatbelts for landing.

“But then four flight attendants came over. I couldn’t really hear what they were saying, but I think one of them was from Austin, Texas, because he said, “That’s not like any scorpion I’ve ever seen in Texas.”

“Only that guy and a woman who was sitting in his row saw what happened.

“The flight attendants looked for it for about 30 minutes.

“They couldn’t find it, so everyone in that area had to move to empty seats in other parts of the plane.”

The strange thing that happened did not hurt any customers, and all passengers got off the plane without any problems.

In a statement, British Airways said, “The safety of our customers is our top priority, and we’re sorry if this very rare event caused anyone to worry.”

