Daryus Clarke, shot at “The Plug”

Carter Gabby, the 20-year-old grandson of Cultural Ambassador The Most Honourable Anthony Mighty Gabby, was killed in Queens, New York, over the weekend.

Daryus Clarke, who worked at “The Plug” tobacco business on 109-27 Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill, was slain on the job, according to media sources.

According to Eyewitness News ABC, the incident occurred near a shoe store called ‘Sample New York,’ as well as a doctor’s office.

One eyewitness, who spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News, claimed he went into the smoke store after hearing the bullets to find the worker on the ground and in severe health.

According to police, the shooting was a robbery. They are seeking for three suspects, all of whom are dressed in dark-colored hoodies.

According to the eyewitness, smoking stores in the vicinity have also been targeted.

On Saturday, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell stopped by the site and spoke with one of the inspectors.

Delma, a client, was perplexed by the needless shooting.

“He appeared to be quite kind, really lovely. It’s unfortunate – there was no need. Why would you shoot him, for example?” Delma said.

According to police, the thieves grabbed $100 and $50 in smoking goods.

Source : WABC