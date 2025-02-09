Shafiqua Shatters Meet Record in Women’s 800m at Millrose Games

Olympic finalist Shafiqua Maloney takes 800m win in meet record 1:59.07 at Millrose Games

Vincentian Olympic finalist, Shafiqua Maloney, ran a meet record 1:59.07 to take the win in the women’s 800m at the 117th Millrose Games at the Armory Track & Field Center in New York on Saturday.

Maloney, who narrowly missed out on a medal with a fourth-place finish at the Paris Olympics last year, established a new world lead Saturday ahead of Americans Olivia Baker (2:00.02) and Kaela Edwards (2:00.14).

In January Maloney established a new national benchmark in the women’s 600m event at the Arkansas Invitational.

The showcase event at Randel Tyson Track Centre was triumphantly claimed by alum Shafiqua Maloney, who enhanced her national record for St. Vincent and the Grenadines to an impressive 1:24.60, that achievement positioned her as the ninth performer and marks the tenth performance on the all-time world list.