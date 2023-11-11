Minister Brewster attends urban development forum in Argentina

Government minister Orando Brewster attended the thirty-second General Assembly of the Forum of Ministers and Highest Authorities of Housing and Urban Development of Latin America and the Caribbean (MINURVI).

The meeting was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina from 9th-10th November, 2023.

The forum was aimed at addressing common challenges that countries face in terms of access to housing, improvements of informal settlements, development of urban infrastructure, land management and the promotion of inclusion and sustainable cities.

Minister Brewster addressed issues relating to financing for adequate housing and sustainable urban development. During his presentation he highlighted the current challenges in housing development such as increase cost of building materials used in construction, the global climate crisis and the spill off effects of wars and conflicts.

The Minister also stressed the need for building and urban planning to be done in a sustainable manner. He also made the call for international organizations to help the Caribbean Region to access suitable, timely and affordable financing so that their current housing deficiencies can be addressed and more climate resilient homes can be constructed. He pleaded on the urgency of this need since the region is prone to many natural disasters. He is expected to be back in the state on Monday November 13th.

