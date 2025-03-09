Govt moving quickly to restore comfort to Grenadines residents

Minister of Housing Orando Brewster says a total of 149 houses were completely destroyed in the Southern Grenadines, and the government plans to rebuild these using various construction methods, including traditional brick and mortar, precast concrete slabs, containerised homes, and steel frame homes.

Brewster said the government aims to construct 1,000 homes this year, with 300 from Steel Frame Engineered Solutions out of Trinidad and 50 from the Cyvaba Group.

“We are hoping to get three hundred of those houses from the Trinidad company called Steel Frame Engineered Solution and another fifty from the Cyvaba group. We will supplement this with our traditional brick and mortar. We are also continuing to explore other options to help very quickly with the repairs. I want to mention very briefly that we had a technical mission to Carriacou because the method that we used in Orange Hill can be done in a quicker time frame. And we have engaged the same company out of Trinidad. We aim to proceed with this method promptly, given the urgency of the situation. Based on our initial discussions, we estimate that the construction of one of these homes would take approximately two weeks, from the foundation to completion. And this is what we would need. They have also offered to send their technical team to our location to assist in training a large number of our contractors, enabling us to complete the work faster”.

Brewster reported that they initiated the construction of thirty-five homes on Union Island on Monday and Tuesday. There’s a remnant of about twelve or so left on Mayreau, and they have started that process as well.

“To give a date of completion, it would be very difficult. The Grenadines’ people can rest assured that we are moving quickly to restore their comfort. In the interim, as we work on their homes, we have prioritized the needs of those in shelters and the elderly to ensure their return”.

Brewster said he doesn’t want to speak for other ministers, but he knows that they have been offering income support for those who are affected.

“I don’t know specifically if we are doing the food boxes, but I can’t answer for the other minister, but I know we have been providing support,” Brewster stated.