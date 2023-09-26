Minister Caesar applauds FAO for regional agricultural sector expansion

The Minister of Agriculture of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has praised the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for supporting Eastern Caribbean countries in reestablishing large extra-regional markets for products supplied to the United States and Europe.

According to a Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) press release, Caribbean farmers may soon have more export prospects for their goods as the FAO organizes a market assessment mission in the worldwide market capitals of London, England, and Miami, Florida.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, and Rural Transformation recognized new export markets as a critical requirement for agriculture sector development during a recent Dasheen workshop in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in July 2023. Aside from Dasheen, market data on the demand for and distribution channels for various Caribbean items such as hot peppers, ginger, soursop, mangoes, turmeric, and value-added commodities such as jams, jellies, dried fruits and juices, as well as frozen and pre-peeled root crops, will be gathered.

The mission contributes to the Windward Islands Food Production and Trade Corridor, a project announced by FAO on February 3, 2023, with the purpose of improving national and regional value chain development. Several strategic discussions and site visits will be held in London, England, from September 27 to October 4, followed by a visit to Miami, Florida, from October 4 to October 11, headed by Mr. Jai Rampersad, FAO’s Trade Development Consultant.

During the first leg of the journey, the consultant will meet with the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines High Commission Office, which will help in scheduling site visits to significant markets and strategic links to trade opportunities. The scheduled sessions will address a variety of issues, including goods, pricing, quality standards, industry difficulties, and logistics. Meetings with other high commission offices in the Windward Islands and other Caribbean nations are also planned. During the trip, key stakeholders will be met to examine existing distribution routes, competition, pricing, volumes, challenges, and commodities, and site visits to a range of Caribbean markets will be undertaken.

The second portion of the mission, which will take place in Miami from October 4 to October 11, will analyze current trade practices and identify potential commercial opportunities. The consultant, like the London mission, would tour existing Caribbean commodity markets and meet with major distributors to analyze market requirements.

The results of the mission will be shared with local farmers in order to assist them better understand price fixing and distribution routes, as well as market expectations and requirements in terms of quality, packaging, and logistics.

Mr. Rampersad remarked in detailing the impending expedition, “International market opportunities have consistently been a critical challenge to the Caribbean agriculture sector.” These markets may be developed by creating a conducive environment for trade, such as an expanded distribution network, market entrance support, logistical aid, and information transmission. This would be in addition to measures to strengthen domestic production systems and encourage increased commerce within the agricultural sector.”

“We need more market-driven value chains in the region, and we need to produce smarter based on our understanding of those market needs,” said Dr. Renata Clarke, FAO Subregional Coordinator. Our continued engagement with nations with similar aspirations, as well as our work with farmer’s groups around the area, attempts to overcome this problem.”