OPPORUTNITIES IN AGRICULTURE SAYS CAESAR

St Vincent’s Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, is encouraging young people to carve out a career in agriculture.

His remarks came as he paid a visit to Kenroy Bacchus’ farm this morning, where Bacchus was preparing over 50 sacs of dasheen for export.

Minister Caesar stated that farmers like as Bacchus continue to benefit from the Ministry’s efforts to guarantee that farmers receive a fair price for their produce.

The Agriculture Minister stated that there are also prospects for dasheen leaf harvesting and urged youth to see this as a possibility for money generating.

Source : API