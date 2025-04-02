Minister Calls for Compassion, Inclusion on World Autism Day

Government Committed to Supporting Caregivers and Individuals with Autism

Minister of National Mobilisation Hon. Keisal Peters said World Autism Day, celebrated this year on April 2nd, 2025, is a day of commitment to do better while supporting caregivers and individuals with Autism.

Addressing a gathering at the Girl Guides Headquarters in Level Gardens, Minister Peters said that in observing World Autism Day, we are reminded of the importance of fostering a society that is compassionate, inclusive and supportive of all individuals.

“It is an opportunity to raise awareness, promote understanding and take deliberate steps toward building a world in which all individuals are respected and empowered to reach their full potential,” said Minister Peters.

She noted that this year’s theme, ‘Advancing neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals’ highlights an essential connection between the principles of neurodiversity and the global sustainability efforts set forth by the United Nations (UN).

“Neurodiversity, a concept that embraces the diversity of human minds, is not a challenge to be overcome, but a strength to be celebrated. When we understand, accept and support neurodivergent individuals, we make significant strides towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” The Minister said.

However, Minister Peters noted that for individuals with Autism and their caregivers, achieving this vision is not always straightforward.

“Living with autism brings its own unique set of challenges, and for caregivers, these challenges can often feel overwhelming. Children and adults with autism face a spectrum of difficulties, from communication barriers and sensory sensitivities to social isolation and difficulties in navigating daily routines,” Minister Peters explained.

The Minister said that caregivers often find themselves sacrificing of their own well-being in order to provide the constant care and attention their loved ones require while there is a common struggle with isolation, as the unique needs of individuals with Autism can make it difficult for caregivers to find spaces where they feel understood and supported.

The Minister said the Ministry of National Mobilization remains steadfast in its dedication to providing support and as a result is hosting a vital session with a focus on empowering the caregivers who serve as the backbone of the Autism community.

World Autism Day was established by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in 2007 and serves as a reminder of society’s collective responsibility to ensure that individuals with autism are granted the same fundamental rights and freedoms as every other member of society.