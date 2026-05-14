Minister calls for upgrades to mental health facility

Hon. Daniel Cummings, Minister of Health has mandated urgent restorative works at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre following an official visit to the facility on Tuesday, May 12.

Accompanied by senior health officials and a team from BRAGSA, Minister Cummings assessed the pressing challenges facing the institution. During the tour, he directed BRAGSA to immediately address necessary restorations to ensure a safer, more secure, and improved environment for both patients and staff.

Looking beyond immediate repairs, the Minister instructed Chief Medical Officer Simone Keizer-Beache to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the institution’s immediate and long-term infrastructural and operational needs, with a specific focus on improving staff working conditions.

Both Minister Cummings and Chief Medical Officer Keizer-Beache took the opportunity to praise the facility’s staff for their resilience and dedication. The Minister thanked the team for welcoming the delegation and providing vital insights, commending their professionalism and hard work in managing daily operations despite the facility’s existing challenges.

In addition to addressing the physical conditions of the centre, Minister Cummings emphasized the critical need to increase public awareness around mental health. He stressed that mental illness must be recognized and treated strictly as a health condition, free from societal stigma or oversight.

Noting that public education remains a primary focus for the Ministry of Health, the Minister emphasized that individuals living with mental illness require ongoing care, support, and understanding from their families, friends, and the wider society